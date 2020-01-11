Starting in October, 61 PAWS students in the Lyons-Decatur Northeast after school program have been making pillowcases for children with cancer. Jeannine Nelsen was given a donation of money and decided to use it for this program.
The money was used to purchase fabric for pillowcases. Logan Valley quilters also donated fabric. Regina Heideman and Jeannine went to school almost every afternoon from 3:30 to 5 to work with the students.
Each student picked a kit they wanted to make. Regina and Jeannine brought their sewing machines in and had students taking turns using the machines. The sewing was done in 4 steps. The first two steps were completed and then Jeannine took the cases home to press them so the next two steps could be completed.
All of the pillowcases were finished by December 16. The pillowcases were delivered to Country Traditions in Fremont where they will be picked up and delivered to Children's Hospital in Omaha.
One special little girl got her pillowcase made by her cousin. Katelyn Raabe, daughter of Travis and Erin Raabe made a dinosaur pillowcase for Lia Olson. Lia, 18-month-old daughter of Andrew and Carrie and granddaughter of Mike Olson, was diagnosed in October with acute risk pre-B cell All Leukemia. She has had multiple bone marrow biopsies, spinal taps, blood transfusions and chemo treatments.
On December 31 Andrew and Carrie finally heard that Lia was in remission. She will be in treatment for 2.5 years and will start an immunotherapy call Blinatumomab.
