It has often been said that if you want the job done right you need to do it yourself. For 2018 Oakland-Craig graduate Elizabeth Moseman, daughter of Rob and Anne Moseman, that is exactly what she set out to do when she realized how stressful it can be to find a photographer for her obligatory senior photos. She decided to give photography a shot and fell in love with the hobby turned business.
“My senior year of high school I was super stressed about finding the right person to take my senior pictures and it seemed impossible to find something I could afford,” Moseman said. “I was taken away by the amount photographers charged for senior sessions. I also noticed that the photos done by these photographers were not always showcasing or representing their clients. I was frustrated for myself and for others.”
Moseman, a self-taught photographer, is a student at Wayne State working on a Bachelors in Business Administrations with a concentration in Marketing and Coaching. She hopes to continue her photography business on the side with whatever career she takes up after college. She has found it to be a very rewarding experience helping others capture their memories.
Being reminded of the importance pictures play in our lives, Moseman said that she is motivated by the quote, “If you don’t think photos are important, wait until they are all you have left”.
“I hope to capture moments that will be shared and treasured for a long time,” Moseman said. “My goal is to offer high quality affordable photos that authentically capture my client. These photos are their photos and as photographers we are a tool to help them remember these special moments in their lives.”
Moseman believes that pictures should be about making people feel good about themselves and giving them something to treasure for years to come.
Pictures are so empowering, and I hope that when I am capturing my clients I am giving them confidence, self-love, and a memory they can look back on. My goal is to offer others confidence, satisfaction, and ease for any and every photo process while continuing this passion of mine!”
Digital photography has made the hobby something anyone can experience. It seems everyone is taking and sharing photos these days. Moseman said that she has found the key to taking a good photo is to interact with your subject.
“My favorite sessions are senior sessions. With senior sessions I get to interact with these students one on one and personalize these pictures to represent their personalities. I love watching these students throughout sessions go from quiet shy kids to them laughing hysterically.”
Moseman said that when you include your subject in the planning process, you will find that they often have a very enthusiastic creativity which will help guide you into taking pleasing photos.
“In a small town I am lucky enough to get to take all sorts of pictures. I have photographed babies, engagements, weddings, seniors, dances, community events, landscapes, animals, and many families. I have loved each opportunity and hope that more will come with time,” Moseman concluded.“I want to thank you all for your support and encouragement. I’m very excited to share my love of photography with you all.”
