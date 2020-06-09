Blair, NE (68008)

Today

Windy...showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to a steadier rain overnight. Low 56F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy...showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to a steadier rain overnight. Low 56F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.