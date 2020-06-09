Black Lives Matter protest in Oakland to draw local attention to national problem
The suspected senseless murder of George Floyd by a Minnesota police officer as shown on video footage has rocked the nation. Protests originating with the Black Lives Matter movement have sprung up across the country. Unfortunately, some of those have turned into something entirely different than their original intent, due to a relative handful of not-so-peaceful protestors.
Oakland-Craig graduate Alexa Smith of Craig wanted to provide a peaceful opportunity in Oakland to those who want to support raising awareness and calling for change concerning racism in the United States.
“Oakland is a peaceful town,” Smith said. “I feel like we are a very safe community. I have never felt unsafe here, but we need to acknowledge that it does happen. I believe if you ask anyone, they will tell you they have been affected by racism.”
Smith said that she has been in contact with some from the Oakland area that would like to participate but feared going into Omaha to do so. “Oakland is a safe place. We will not, and Oakland will not tolerate any of the negative behavior seen in other places. We want those who attend to feel safe.”
Tonight’s protest will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the gazebo in the Oakland Park. Alexa will share a few words and a prayer. Those wishing to participate in an exercise drawing attention to the most recently incident will be laying on the ground for 9 minutes. Six minutes to represent the time an officer kneeled on Floyd’s neck and the 3 minutes of silence to remember the minutes of not breathing.
“If you do not wish to participate by laying on the ground, you can come and silently offer your support,” Smith said.
An “ok” from the Oakland Police Department has been given for tonight’s event. The weather is questionable. Alexa said the event will be held rain or shine but please be mindful of potential storms.
