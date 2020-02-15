We had a great time visiting with and entertaining the PAWS after school program last week. We had so much fun that we forgot to capture the moment. Next time I'll definitely remember to take pictures!
It was a short visit, but one to remember. First the children got to go on a private tour of the library. They learned the difference between nonfiction and fiction books. We showed them our different children's book series that we have in the Cougar Den area. There was lots of excitement finding out that we have books about the US Presidents. Many named off the presidents that they have already learned about in school, with chats about George Washington and Abraham Lincoln to name a few.
They saw where the beginning reader books were located along with the chapter books. They learned the difference between a hardback novel and paperback. They also got to see where the newspapers, DVDs, computers, puzzles and board games are located. Next we moved onto the audios, CDS and VHS tapes. Boy did I feel old when a majority of the kids had no idea what VHS tapes were. That definitely made for an interesting conversation. How times change lol!
Then they were able to make and take home their very own stained-glass art bookmark. Last stop on the tour was stopping by the circulation desk to receive signup sheets for library memberships so that way they can check out books and a special treat from Ms. Mary Strohmyer.
We hope everyone had lots of fun and enjoyed their visit to the Lyons Public Library. We can't wait to see everyone again!
