Last Spring and Summer it was necessary to close down parts of the Decatur campground due to high water in the Missouri River. Mother’s Day weekend 2020 was a different story. By Friday afternoon most of the camping pads had campers set up just like the weekend before when the decision was made to open the campground. The cool weather had campers packing up and leaving Sunday morning and early afternoon.
The Decatur Village Board donated coupons that were handed out at the Omaha Boats, Sports and Travel show in February. Some of those coupons have been redeemed over the past two weekends for one free night of camping.
The river levels have been below flood stage throughout the past several months and everyone hopes it stays that way.
