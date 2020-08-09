As the Oakland Women’s Club continues its service to the community it will do so with a new president at the helm. As per their bylaws, a new president is elected every two years. The responsibility to lead now lies with Megan Unwin. But don’t count former president Amy Denker Rost out quite yet.
The outgoing president sat down with the Oakland Independent recently, anxious to share some pretty exciting news for Oakland. Amy was pleased to receive notification that the OWC was chosen as a recipient of a $30,000 grant from the Donald E. Nielsen Foundation, Inc. “We are thrilled to have someone like the foundation supporting our communities,” she said. “I want to express our sincere appreciation for the generosity and support of the Nielsen Foundation.”
The OWC applied for a grant to continue their revitalization of the area around the Troll Stroll on the East side of Oakland. Improvements were made in the addition of a playground area last fall. The money given will help put in more picnic tables including one to better serve the needs of those with disabilities. “We will also be putting in a slide,” Amy said. “People have been telling us to, ‘Please, please have a slide over there.’”
Amy said the City Council and city employees have been very helpful in building the new park. “We appreciate all of their help so far,” she said. The Oakland-Craig senior class has been instrumental in keeping the Troll Stroll paths open. That has not taken place in a couple of years due to circumstances beyond anyone’s control.
“We are working with the city to organize cleanup opportunities for volunteers,” Amy said. “We can move some of the brush out, but it will take big machinery to haul it away.” Watch for details about opportunities to volunteer.
Fundraising has been difficult for many organizations as events have had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The OWC was not immune to the effects as they had to cancel their biggest fundraiser of the year, the OWC Salad Supper in April- an event that usually generates between three and four thousand dollars.
“As we look to the future, we have to explore ways to make money," Amy said. “We definitely have to come up with new ideas.”
The Oakland Women’s Club helped provide playground equipment for the Oakland Park on the West side of town. They are also responsible for the Welcome to Oakland Signs on the North and South end of town. They rely on fundraising in order to continue to serve the community.
If you would like to make a donation to the OWC, contact President Megan Unwin at 402.377.2021 or Secretary Amy Denker Rost at 402.360.9593. New members are always welcome, and Megan and Amy would be happy to discuss that opportunity as well.
