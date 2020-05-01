It has been over a month since state agencies recommended that the Superintendent of Lyons-Decatur public school Fred Hansen shut the school down due to COVID-19.
The actions taken were a shock to teachers, students, and parents alike. Everyone seemed to be in a rush to adjust. Teachers put together take-home learning packets and parents began figuring out schedules for homeschooling their students. With all the uncertainty and confusion over a month ago, the question remains, how are our schools, and students doing? One of the first steps was for teachers like Jill Anderson to put together easy to use homework packets. “Students have done a nice job working on packets sent home or work online. It is a lot to get used to, but the students have really stepped up.”
Much of what the students do now is enrichment work that helps them retain what they have learned in the first three quarters of school, and it is working out well. “From what I am hearing, they are enjoying them. A lot of the students have finished their April packets!” kindergarten teacher Mackenzie Kahlandt told the Mirror-Sun. “The more the kids are doing at home, the smaller the gap will be once they move onto 1st grade.”
For some of the parents and students, one of the big questions they had was, “Will the homework be graded?” Principal Weston Swanson said no. “I am not worried about grading things, I am looking more into participation,” he said.
Due to state regulations regarding the enrichment packets, they cannot be graded if students are not attending classes. “It is set up that way for the students who would have a hard time learning outside a classroom setting,” Swanson said.
When the precautions started to go into effect, the staff knew communication with students and parents was going to be important- not just for help with the enrichment packets, but for a sense of normalcy as well. LDNE staff has met this challenge head-on. Preschool teacher Tina Ronnfeldt provides some insight. “I have a weekly Zoom meeting with my students, as well as reach out to parents via email and/or the Remind App 1-2 times a week,” she said. “I have to compliment the parents for all of the extra time and work they help put into helping us make this work. Teamwork at its best!”
The core teachers are not the only ones who are reaching out to their students. Melissa Smith from the school library is among those helping ensure the students have an opportunity to stay connected during this time. “My student communication looks different than it does with a lot of the grade-level classroom teachers,” she said. “For younger students, I started to do a weekly read-aloud on Zoom with an open invitation for any students who would like to join.“ Smith went on to say that when it comes to the older students, she emails them as needed if they need help with anything and to check in with them.
Megan Engel, elementary music teacher, does her best to post activities twice a week, sometimes more if she finds something that she thinks would be really fun. She also has a list of students that she checks in with twice a week and provides extra enrichment ideas for them if needed. She even started an all elementary sing-along via Zoom that the students really seem to enjoy.
One of the biggest challenges that all the LDNE staff can agree on is that they are all navigating uncharted continually changing waters. With everyone working together, they are making the best of a troubling situation. If there is a silver lining, it would be that teachers and students are getting to know each other better personally. That is something that doesn’t always get to happen in the normal classroom setting.
