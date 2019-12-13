The Decatur Museum hosted an Open House from 3-5 Sunday afternoon. Live music by the Troubadours entertained guests from 3:30-4:30. Refreshments were served, and visitors toured the museum, viewing the current display of vintage glassware. Youngsters were given the opportunity to fill a Christmas stocking with candy.
The 2020 Historical Calendar was on display for those wanting to purchase one for themselves or to give for gifts to friends and family. The 2020 Calendar is the 17th edition, featuring black and white photos of historic Decatur, its people and places.
The daily trivia was taken from the Decatur Herald and focused on 1920, when women’s suffrage and prohibition took effect. The town was also battling the rampaging Missouri River and townsfolk were concerned about saving the town!
