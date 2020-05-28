Board of Supervisors approves a resolution to enter interlocal agreement
Burt County is one step closer to adding a drug court program.
The Board of Supervisors approved a resolution May 12 to enter into an interlocal agreement with Washington County to allow an adult drug court in Burt County.
"We don't have an interlocal agreement yet with Washington County," Burt County Attorney Edmond "Tal" Talbot said. "That's the final step that both agree to it."
The cases would be heard in Washington County, which has convened a drug court since 2015.
"Washington County would be our facilitator for Burt County participants," Talbot said.
Drug court is a two-year program specially designed court calendar or docket with the purpose of reducing recidivism and substance abuse among nonviolent substance abuse offenders. Continuous and intense judicially supervised treatment, mandatory random drug testing and community supervision are used to achieve the goal of successful habilitation.
Talbot said those in drug court plead guilty to the drug charge, and sentencing is deferred until they complete it or don't.
"There's a motion to withdraw the guilty plea if it's completed and then there's a dismissal," he said. "If there's a dismissal, the record is sealed."
Talbot said the Nebraska Supreme Court approved the expansion of drug court into Burt County, as well as Dodge County, previously.
He said he will take the interlocal agreement back to Washington County for approval.
"The biggest problems we have in our area are methamphetamine and cocaine," Talbot said. "These people would plead guilty, go into the system and their record would be expunged, but many people aren't able to follow through."
Board of Supervisors Chairman David Schold asked Talbot if he thinks this is a good thing for Burt County.
"I know of successes in Washington County," Talbot said. "I would want to try it if you're willing to give it a chance. If it's not working, we stop it. It's on a yearlong basis."
The board authorized a $6,000 budget line item for drug court on an annual basis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.