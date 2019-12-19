You are about to read the story of an exceptionally busy “school retiree” who keeps on keepin’ on. Marilyn Tenney has so much to offer. Although she is retired, there is no time on her schedule for much R&R (as in, “Rest and Relaxation").
Marilyn began her career teaching grades 7-12 Art and Home Economics in Stromsburg, a.k.a. the OTHER Swedish capital. From there Marilyn taught at Newman Grove (the Norwegian capitol), Albion, then Omaha, and finished out her teaching career when she retired from her position as the K-12 Art Teacher at Oakland-Craig - the REAL Swedish Capital!
“Retirement after 33 years of teaching has been filled with adventures,” Marilyn told the newspaper. She and her husband, Ron, have enjoyed yearly trips on their motorcycles. They have ridden in every state except Hawaii, which is on their bucket list.
Her many travels include a trip to Thailand with her two daughters, where they rented bikes and rode past amazing waterfalls and beautiful mountains. Another amazing ride was with the group "Sisters Ride" when she went on an adventure to San Francisco with her sister. On this particular trip, Marilyn noted some highlights which included seeing Pikes Peak, the Grand Canyon and some other pretty incredible sights. Marilyn says she hopes to continue further travels in the future.
Now a free-lance artist, Marilyn has participated in several summer arts festivals and gallery exhibits with her pottery.
Marilyn’s artistic talents are often seen throughout the area. Among many completed area projects, Marilyn and her friend, Dana, lead volunteers with the repainting of the ceiling stencil design at the West Point Theater. They also painted the harvest mural at Country Hill Cabins south of Decatur.
Marilyn says she is hoping to stay fit enough to be able to climb scaffolding again someday, allowing her to continue painting in some “not so easy to reach” projects. One of Marilyn’s community projects was being the team leader in the creation of the Storefront Theater in Lyons.
Marilyn also enjoys pottery making and has created some impressive works of art at the pottery wheel. Prior to Oakland's 150 year celebration, Marilyn created 150 handmade pottery mugs. That’s a lot of clay, and many hours of work.
Her busy schedule includes what she and husband Ron call their "Brady Bunch" sharing their combined family of 5 daughters and a son. Together, they have 10 grandchildren, two Great-Grands and another on the way. Marilyn noted “those little ones are so much fun!”
Her advice to her students mirrors her life experiences, “Save up for college and never quit learning. Travel when you can, because that is the best education.”
As a retired teacher she said she isn’t going to miss picking up the occasional cold and flu germs. “I also don’t miss hauling art supplies from one building to another,” she said. During her career at Oakland-Craig, Marilyn taught in both the elementary and Jr-Sr High building. At the time, grades K thru 3rd grade were on one side of the highway and 4th thru 12th on the other. That meant crossing the highway between the two buildings numerous times throughout the school day. “There was a positive to my going back and forth,” she recalls. “That was how I got my daily exercise!”
Marilyn believes in the old quote, “Once a teacher, always a teacher.”
“I will always miss working with students and seeing their artistic talents emerge into some impressive artwork,” Marilyn said. She noted how much she misses conversations with other teachers.
Because of Marilyn’s love of teaching, she continues occasional private art lessons in her home in Lyons. As a member of the Logan Valley Artists Art Club, there are projects that bring about opportunities for Marilyn and her fellow artists to add artwork to our communities.
