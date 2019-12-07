The March flooding in Oakland brought in more corn stalks then anyone can imagine. In return, the waters swept away quite a few picnic tables from the Oakland park. Shannon Harney, of the Oakland Lions Club said they made it a service project to hunt them down and return them.
“We decided to pick up the picnic tables laying in the fields south of Highway 32 as a community service project,” Harney said. “You could see 10 picnic tables from the highway and once we were out in the fields, we found additional picnic tables. Roughly 25% of the tables are salvageable.”
The tables were returned to the Oakland Park for use or proper disposal as the case may be.
