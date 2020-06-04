Hayden and Kohl complete their certification
For some, the sound of emergency sirens leads to a brief prayer for whatever warranted a call to 911. Others quickly hop in the personal vehicles, rush to the fire hall and into a rescue squad to help answer those prayers. The Oakland Fire and Rescue are pleased to announce that Brian Hayden and Alexandra Kohl have completed their certification process and now join the ranks of Oakland’s Emergency Medical Technicians.
Assistant Chief, EMS, Jessica Crimmins was quick to commend the tremendous accomplishment. “I am pleased to announce that Brian and Alex passed both their written examinations and their practical skills exams.”
Crimmins said that the state of Nebraska requires a minimum of 120 training hours to become an Emergency Medical Technician. Most area agencies teach around 150 hours, more or less. The most recently held class in our area, hosted in Decatur, went for about 142 hours; they had to make some scheduling and classroom adjustments to incorporate the COVID-19 mandates limiting in-person gatherings. The end portion of their classroom teaching was through Zoom and online instruction.
“They have both worked incredibly hard, and I admire their dedication, particularly since the last few months of their instruction was so atypical. But, in EMS, we know that seldom does anything go ‘by the book’, and we all learn to adapt and overcome. They have certainly demonstrated already that they are able to handle those difficulties and challenges,” Crimmins added.
Hayden and Kohl are thankful for the help shown by fellow department members to complete their training.
“If I didn’t have my fellow department EMTs to help me through this process I feel like I would not have done as well as I did,” Kohl said. “Some would take time out of their personal lives to go down to the fire hall and help me study or practice my skills.”
Not everyone who begins taking the classes make it all the way through.
“My instructor told us that statistically only 50% of people pass the tests to become an EMT,” Kohl said. “It’s definitely not easy. I spent so much time studying and also worrying about whether or not I could pass! It can be stressful too, due to the fact that you have to go through so many tests just to become an EMT. You have to pass the course through the college first by taking a written exam and a skills exam for your final test, then you have to go on to take similar exams for National Registry (which is required to even apply for your state license). I’m not kidding when I say that I would literally go through all of the information in my head all day long and even when I would be laying in bed to go to sleep.”
Like many who join the department, it was a desire to help others that lead Kohl and Hayden to complete their training.
“I grew up watching my dad and a few other family members helping people on North Bend’s Vol. Department and that really is when I got interested in it all,” Kohl said. “I plan to continue on with my education to become a paramedic!”
Kohl and Hayden will be joining Oakland Emergency Medical Technicians Jessica Crimmins (Assistant Chief, Fire and Rescue), Dominick Seery (Fire Captain), Jamie Johnson (Rescue Captain), Mike Black (Rescue Lieutenant), Susie Nelson (Treasurer), Gisela Faudel, Cheri Johansen, and Marka Carlson. The department has four members who are either eligible to take their initial classes, test out from a previous class, or renew a previously held license.
For more information on how you can become a part of the Oakland Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department, please contact Jessica Crimmins at 402.380.3086 or any other department member.
