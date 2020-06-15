It has been over 2 months since the community of Lyons accepted the offer from Oakland PD to take on patrol and administration duties since Chief Buck resigned.
The arrangement expired on June 1st, and back on May 27th, the city council held a special meeting where they agreed to extend the agreement until October 1, 2020, where they will reassess. “We needed a little more time to look at the numbers,” Mayor Andy Fuston continued “Chief Poland and his deputies are just now getting a feel for the routine and finding the best way to service the town of Lyons.”
Mayor Fuston has been pleased with how OPD, led by Chief Terry Poland, is operating in Lyons. “I am very appreciative to Oakland for giving us this opportunity to keep our options open.” He went on to express his sentiment that with COVID-19 making changes almost on a daily basis, they can’t even hope to predict the future to see how long they will keep this arrangement, but he still would like Lyons to have their own police force. “There is what we want, and there is the reality of the situation. We could have the right candidate walk in tomorrow we just don’t know.”
