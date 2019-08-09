The Oakland Police Department is being awarded two grants for equipment- one for speed control equipment, and the other for one in-car camera.
The speed control equipment grant is from a highway safety grant courtesy of the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office (NDOT-HSO), and will enable the department to obtain two mobile radar units. Mark Segerstrom, Administrator for the NDOT Highway Safety Office, stated, “Technology holds immense promise when it comes to mitigating human error. This equipment is vital in helping agencies to more effectively target reckless drivers, making roadways safer for motorists and passengers.”
The mobile radar speed detection equipment provides the agency with reliable, advanced technology that will enhance speed control efforts. The total grant funding for this project is up to $1,800.00.
“This grant award will allow law enforcement to purchase equipment that will assist the agency in their mission to enhance public safety on our roadways. It provides the tools they require to focus on problematic traffic areas throughout Oakland to promote safer roadways, and reduce speed related traffic crashes, fatalities, and injuries,” said Segerstrom.
The second grant, also awarded from the NDOT-HSO will enable the Oakland Police Department to purchase one in-car camera system. Segerstrom commented, “In-car cameras have become vital for law enforcement these days. The industry is becoming more technologically sophisticated, and this will help improve both highway and law enforcement safety.”
The NDOT-HSO has utilized this funding primarily to aid local law enforcement in obtaining in-car cameras and alcohol testing equipment used to assist in the apprehension and conviction of impaired drivers. The total grant funding assistance for this project is up to $3,500.00.
“Law enforcement serve an essential role in our community, and they have to be properly equipped to do their jobs. Their dedication and this funding continues to positively impact alcohol-related crashes and the injuries and fatalities that result,” Segerstrom said.
