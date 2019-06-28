Now in its thirteenth year of lighting up the Oakland sky, the annual Chamber of Commerce Party in the Park is set to begin at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3rd at the Oakland-Craig football field. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and come enjoy an evening of community, friendships and family fun.
Keeping with the young crowd favorite, the Oakland Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring bounce houses on the football field and are free for everyone.
The Swede Stampede has found a new date and time and takes place on Wednesday, July 3rd in the beautiful Oakland City Park and surrounding side streets. Organizers said that participants can expect friendly small-town atmosphere, paved surfaces, a challenging hill, t-shirt and medals to division winners.
They also note that packet pick-up will take place from 6:30-7:00 p.m. the evening of the race at the Oakland-Craig Athletic Complex on the west side of the park. The race will start promptly at 7:10 p.m. Early registrations guarantee a t-shirt. T-shirts may not be guaranteed for late registration.
1st Place Medals will be awarded for this chip-timed event, and pictures will be taken at the finish line to the winners of each category.
The Oakland City pool will also be open for a post 5k dip.
In addition to the fireworks and bounce houses and fun run, the chamber will be serving hot dogs and hamburgers for a nominal price. Kettle Korn and Sno-Cones will also be available on site through vendors. A beer garden will be on site.
Activities, vendors and concessions and the beer garden all begin at 6:00 p.m. Fireworks will begin at sundown. Donations for fireworks can be made at First National Bank Northeast. They will also be welcomed as you enter the park for the Party in the Park.
Parking is available along sides of streets within the park, and some grassy areas near the athletic complex.
