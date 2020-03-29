You may have seen healthcare workers on the news asking people to take the coronavirus seriously as there is concern of a health system overload and already a reported shortage of protective gear. The Oakland Fire and Rescue share in those concerns and are prepared to provide uninterrupted continual service in their area.
Jessica Crimmins serves as the assistant chief on the department and has graciously shared her thoughts with us. “It is my hope that the community takes the social distancing seriously. I am certain that COVID-19 will make its way to Burt County, but if we can avoid all getting sick at the same time, it increases the chances that those who become gravely ill with it will have access to all the facilities and equipment they need,” Crimmins said. “If all are sick simultaneously, that decreases the odds that the necessary interventions will be available to everyone who needs them. I urge the community to stay home as much as possible, practice good hand hygiene (wash your hands frequently!), and to cover coughs and sneezes. I also urge people NOT to hoard supplies.”
Crimmins said that department is equipped for an outbreak of the disease in Oakland but is concerned with limited supplies. “We are running very short on the recommended supplies- N-95's, disposable masks, isolation gowns, and the like,” she said. “Most of our suppliers have told us that there is at least a four week wait, likely to be extended out longer.”
Thinking outside the box has been the norm as of late for the department as they try and prepare for the worst. “We have had to adapt our procedures as best we can, and we hope that these shortages will be remedied as soon as possible to keep our staff, and the community, safe.”
Additionally, Oakland Fire and Rescue has designated one of their two ambulances as the COVID-19 response unit and have created a set of protocols based on CDC and State of Nebraska recommendations.
With the concerns out there, Crimmins wants the community to know that they are ready to respond to any and all rescue needs in the community. “For community members needing to call 911 for medical emergencies, our Burt County Dispatchers will be asking everyone a series of questions to help determine their COVID-19 exposure risk factor. I would ask that you please answer dispatch's questions as honestly as possible. If you suspect you either have, or have been exposed to, COVID-19, please tell the dispatchers. We will still come to help you- we will never NOT come to your aid because of your COVID status. We will just know to take a few precautions beforehand to help keep our staff safe. We take a lot of pride in helping to keep our community safe and healthy. With a little common sense and planning, we will get through this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.