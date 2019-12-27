There are several months before Oakland-Craig will compete in the West Point-Beemer Snowmelt Track Invite. But the local district has had its eyes on obtaining a Fully Automatic Timing (FAT) System for their home track. Thanks to a grant from the Donald E. Nielsen Foundation, O-C will share in the use of such a system with Bancroft-Rosalie, Lyons-Decatur, and Tekamah-Herman.
The four schools were awarded a combined $15,000 to purchases the automated system which will help each school in several ways. “We currently pay a company $1,000 each time we need an automated system,” O-C track Coach Marc Rexroad said. “We need to have an automated system in order to host a district meet now.”
Rexroad also said that each school will benefit in other ways as well. “Our meets will proceed more quickly, coaches won’t have to time and pick so they can coach instead, times will be more accurate with the use of the new system.”
Oakland-Craig Athletic Director Dallas Sweet was happy to hear that Oakland-Craig shares in this grant. “Oakland-Craig, Bancroft-Rosalie, Lyons-Decatur Northeast, and Tekamah-Herman are all very grateful to the Donald E. Nielsen Foundation for their assistance in purchasing a Fully Automatic Timing System,” Sweet said. “This system will streamline the track meets each of these school host, meaning more efficient meets with reduced time between heats and more accurate timing than traditional handheld timing.”
Look for use of this technology in the Spring as the Oakland-Craig track season gets underway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.