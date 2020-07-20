As Oakland-Craig closed their doors to students in March due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the question of what will happen in the fall has been on many people’s minds. Although, the response to the virus is ever-changing, Superintendent Jeff Smith was happy to report that as things stand right now, students will return on Thursday, August 13th as scheduled.
Smith cautioned the Board of Education that things continue to change, but as of today current health directives and guidance from the State Board of Education have opened the doors to a return to the classroom.
“We have had regular meetings with the Department of Education, health departments and with other school administrators to get updates on where we are at with plans for the future,” Smith told the board concerning the last several months. “The health department makes recommendations to us and we have decided to go with their recommendations.”
Board Member Diane Johnson works in the medical field and confirmed the need to follow health department recommendations.
“I think the biggest thing is to realize that it is hard to go against the recommendations of the health department or the CDC,” Johnson said. “From a liability standpoint you do not have a leg to stand on. It is in our best interest to go with the health department’s guidelines.”
So just what are those guidelines?
In working with the educators, it has been decided to work with each school district and their particular situations. It seems that the days of closing one school based on what is happening in another several counties away will no longer be the case.
Instead, guidelines have been given to access the health of students and communities in each district. Each district will operate under current conditions that will categorized at four different levels – Green (Low Risk), Yellow (Moderate Risk), Orange (High Risk), and Red (Severe Risk).
Each level increases the restrictions and procedures for holding classes and activities. Green is the new normal and the buildings can be opened as usual. Full attendance is required, masks are optional, social distancing is encouraged, and lunch and breakfast may be served as usual.
Smith was pleased to report that the health department told him that if school was to start today, Oakland-Craig would be in the green category.
As the spread of COVID 19 is confirmed and shows growth in the district, it may be moved to a Yellow status. The main change would be to limit activities that require travel outside of the district. Masks may be required in certain parts of the school, still recommended but optional.
Should the threat level increase to Orange based on a high stable number of cases in the district, students will still report to school and modified schedules may be implemented. All students will be screened in the classroom for symptoms and temperatures. Only students with pre-arranged permission will be allowed in the building before or after school. Masks will be required in shared classrooms and field trips will cease.
Should there be widespread community transmission of COVID, the district will look at alternating attendance schedules and distance learning to limit the number of students in the building.
Elementary Principal Jess Bland said that staff is preparing for the possibility of returning to distance learning should the need arise. As students return to the classroom, the first couple of weeks will utilize some form of distance learning via CANVAS in order to get the students more acquainted to the program.
Superintendent Smith emphasized that at this time he is only aware of the basics concerning students return to classrooms in Nebraska. “As to the specifics, we are waiting for more information.”
The Oakland Independent will keep in contact with Superintendent Smith to bring more information as it becomes available. At this time, students can look forward to a returning to a more traditional setting on August 13th.
The O-C Board of Education will not meet again until Monday, August 17th at 8:00 p.m. at the elementary school. The meeting will also be broadcast on STRIV. A link we be provided to access the online broadcast as the day approaches.
