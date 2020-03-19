Local entities cancel activities, postponements uncertain
What started as a virus in Wuhan, China in December of 2019 is now disrupting plans and claiming lives around the world. The effects of the Novel Coronavirus 2019 (COVID 19) became a local concern not much more than a week ago. Today, local schools like Oakland-Craig are facing an uncertain end to the 2019-20 school year.
It was just a week ago when schools were notified that the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) Boys State Basketball Tournament would be played without fans in attendance to cope with the rapidly spreading coronavirus. Little was known about how the week would unfold but things developed quickly.
The restriction was announced on Wed., March 11th, after a Crofton High School student tested positive COVID-19 after attending two games at the girls state tournament the weekend before.
The NSAA held an immediate press conference. "We are very saddened it can't go on with all of the fans there, but we realize this is the best thing to do," NSAA director Jay Bellar said during a press conference that morning.
Logan View Schools were the first to close their doors following signs of the virus in Fremont. Bancroft-Rosalie and Lyons-Decatur Northeast were asked to close their doors to students for a couple of days soon after. Those couple of days have now turned into two weeks of closure for all districts within the Elkhorn Logan Valley Health Department’s district.
A late notification was sent Sunday evening. “At approximately 9:00 p.m., the Nebraska Public Health Department informed us that ESU 2 schools, including Oakland-Craig will be closed for two weeks starting tomorrow,” O-C Superintendent Jeff Smith said. The State of Nebraska had elevated the risk assessment Sunday evening. The goal of dismissal is to try and decrease the spread of the disease. Students and community members have been asked to immediately begin engaging in social distancing.
Administration and staff at Oakland-Craig immediately set forth a plan to continue educational opportunities for their students. On Tuesday of this week, students were allowed into the school in small numbers to grab their text books and computers, clean out their lockers, and prepare to learn from home. Teachers worked diligently the day before to put forth online and take home materials for the students to continue to study as much curriculum as possible in the coming weeks.
The NSAA has also put a suspension upon all school activities. No practices can be held through March 30th and no competitions until April 2nd. The NSAA said that these suspensions may be extended as warranted.
With schools as close as Blair and Arlington closing their doors indefinitely, the two-week closure will likely be extended in ESU 2 schools as well, although that determination has not yet been made.
Many other activities, events and businesses have changed operations as well.
Relay For Life of the Burt County Area Postponed
The Relay For Life event scheduled for Fri., March 27th in Craig has been postponed, date to be determined. “As much as we didn't want to, our Relay For Life of the Burt County Area decided to postpone our Relay event because of the corona virus craziness,” Alisa Uhing and others reluctantly shared. “Because a lot of what we do is celebrate survivors we didn't want to risk anything for them and their already compromised immune systems. We also thought if we made the decision early rather than waiting a week or so we would have time to inform everyone and ask you to help spread the word. We did not choose a new date as we are going to wait to make sure this gets cleared up first.”
Oakland Heights Nursing Home and Assisted Living
Activities Director Kelly Johnson shares the following. “We are now closed to ALL visitors effective immediately. Per CDC/CMS recommendations, all residents on assisted living and nursing home side are encouraged to stay in their rooms. All meals will be eaten in their rooms, and there will be no activities outside of their rooms. We will continue to update as we know more. Please call the facility at (402) 685-5683 with any questions and to check on or call your loved ones. Thank you all for your understanding during this time.”
First Northeast Bank of NE
The First Northeast Bank of Nebraska has decided to close their lobbies. The drive through and window tellers will continue to be available to customers.
Area Churches
Many of the area churches have cancelled midweek and Sunday morning services. Governor Ricketts held a conference call with more than 500 Nebraska pastors to encourage them to check on their elderly members and expressed appreciation for the difficulties the virus creates in ministry. Some churches are offering online services. Please check with your pastor concerning your church’s plans.
Golden Oaks and all area senior centers are closing their doors. Their directors are encouraging their patrons to phone one another to not only check on each other but in order to find new ways to socially interact with each other.
COVID 19 continues to spread and many fear that would could see a dramatic increase of infections in the United States before things settle down. Please visit www.burtcountynews.net for the latest local news concerning the effects of the virus on our communities.
