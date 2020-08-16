COVID Alert Level Moderate
Oakland-Craig administrators have been working closely with state and local health officials since March in preparation for the 2020-21 school year. Under the guidance of the Elkhorn Logan Valley Health Department’s COVID-19 Risk Assessment Dial, the Knights will return to the classroom under a moderate risk (yellow).
Developed to help communities and school districts determine appropriate practices as the virus continues to spread around the globe, the assessment dial is based on 4 color-coded levels of Green – low/stable, Yellow – moderate, Orange – Elevated, and Red – High/Severe.
Burt County continues to see a rise in the number of positive cases which has caused the moderate status indicator. Oakland-Craig is taking the necessary precautions to ensure a safe return to school.
“While there is a wide variety of opinions and beliefs, the O-C Return to School Plan is based on local, state, and federal guidelines and includes the recommended best practices to keep students safe at school,” Superintendent Jeff Smith told the Oakland Independent. “I'm not sure there is a ‘perfect’ plan that would satisfy everyone and their concerns. I will say that under the current health rating of Yellow, O-C schools will be temperature checking at the door and requiring masks whenever feasible to do so.”
The question of “feasible to do so” when it comes to students wearing a mask raised questions within the district. Smith released the following statement on Tuesday evening.
“I want to clarify what the term ‘whenever feasible’ means. It is not feasible for our students to eat and drink, blow their nose, participate in rigorous activities, and various other situations with a mask on. The intent is for students to utilize masks and social distancing whenever possible in a responsible manner.”
Smith told patrons that the administration and Board of Education will look closely at the return to school plan and the current state of affairs during their Aug. 17th board meeting.
If you remember, the school closed its doors early in the spring out of concern for the pandemic. They immediately began to move into a time of distance learning. Staff are prepared to do so again should the need arise. Smith said they feel better prepared should that be necessary. There may be other options to consider before that happens.
“There has been much learning and preparation from our staff since last March,” Smith said. “I believe the staff will be able to transition to students splitting time much better than in the past and probably better than ever before. The reason for this is the initial closure caught everyone by surprise, since that time we have received a great deal of materials and guidance from many sources.”
This option would allow the student body to be broken into two sections allowing for fewer students at school each day in order to better practice social distancing. Students would then rotate on an every-other-day basis.
Should the risk dial move from yellow, to orange, to red, distance learning may again be the best course of action.
“While distance learning presents challenges and is no replacement for face to face learning, I believe our staff will be able to provide even better instruction and opportunities as there are a great deal of resources to draw from that were not previously available,” Smith said. “Staff members spend a great deal of time preparing online lessons and learning how to utilize more advanced technology.”
It has been a long separation for the Oakland-Craig staff and students this year. Both have expressed a desire to be in the classroom again. O-C Elementary Principal Jess Bland is ready to open the doors.
“I can’t tell you how excited I am to welcome everyone to the 2020-2021 school year and back into the building,” Mrs. Bland shared. “The Oakland-Craig Elementary faculty and staff have been working hard to prepare for this upcoming year and the various scenarios that may arise due to the current pandemic. Our top priority is to keep our staff and students safe while continuing to deliver quality instruction. We can’t wait to see everyone and get the new school year underway!”
The Nebraska School Activities Association has laid out their plans for a safe return to extracurricular events such as fall sports. Their recommendations can be found within this edition and should be noted for all who plan to attend Oakland-Craig athletic events.
To keep abreast of the current status of COVID-19 in Burt County, please visit the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department webpage at elvphd.org. Information can also be found at the Oakland Independent website at www.burtcountynews.net.
