Folks were quick to share the findings of Niche.com when they released the top Schools in Nebraska for 2020.
Oakland-Craig High School was ranked #11 of 260 schools considered. The top 10 schools were all from the Greater Omaha area and Lincoln. Those school are Millard North High School, Elkhorn South High School, Lincoln East High School, Elkhorn High School, Southwest High School (Lincoln), Millard West High School, Westside High School, Lincoln Southeast High School, Papillion, La Vista High School, and Lincoln High School.
The 2020 Best Public High Schools ranking is based on rigorous analysis of academic and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education along with test scores, college data, and ratings collected from millions of Niche users. (See the accompanying chart for more information on criteria gathering.)
Oakland-Craig High School Principal Rusty Droescher is pleased but not surprised by Niche.com’s findings.
“We are always very grateful and pleased to be recognized for the quality of education we are providing our students,” Droescher said. “I understand that Niche.com is a valuable tool used for families that are looking into moving or re-location.”
Droescher wishes to thank the district communities for their part in making Oakland-Craig one of the best schools in the state. “I’d like to congratulate all of us in the communities of Oakland and Craig, as recognition honors such as these tie right into, and validate, our School Mission: To Inspire and Prepare to Lead and Serve through educational Excellence.”
The findings of Niche.com were shared throughout social media last week with many congratulating the staff and students of the Oakland-Craig School District.
According to Niche.com, Niche is a small team based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “We’re a unique blend of data scientists, engineers, parents, and ‘yinzers’ who are passionate about helping you discover the schools, companies, and neighborhoods that are right for you.”
