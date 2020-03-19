OC FFA
Fifty-six O-C FFA members competed well in 12 different Career Development Events. Here are the highlights last week. Congraultions to all the competitors.

 Kylie Penke

Oakland-Craig FFA had 56 students competed last week in 12 different career category events.  Results as follows:

Top 15 Individuals

Ag Sales

Jon Dixon – 7th

Connor Mockenhaupt – 12th

Biotech

Trinity Seery – 4th

Hannah Moseman – 8th

Jenni Karge – 10th

Jessebelle Deleon Guerreo – tied for 10th

Ag Mechanics

Lane Peterson – 14th

Alec Mockenhaupt – 10th

Meats

Tom Maline – 10th

Agriscience

LJ McNeil – 15th

Top5 Team Events

Ag Sales – 2nd

Biotech – 2nd

Agriscience – 4th

