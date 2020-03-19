Oakland-Craig FFA had 56 students competed last week in 12 different career category events. Results as follows:
Top 15 Individuals
Ag Sales
Jon Dixon – 7th
Connor Mockenhaupt – 12th
Biotech
Trinity Seery – 4th
Hannah Moseman – 8th
Jenni Karge – 10th
Jessebelle Deleon Guerreo – tied for 10th
Ag Mechanics
Lane Peterson – 14th
Alec Mockenhaupt – 10th
Meats
Tom Maline – 10th
Agriscience
LJ McNeil – 15th
Top5 Team Events
Ag Sales – 2nd
Biotech – 2nd
Agriscience – 4th
