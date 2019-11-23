Eighteen Oakland-Craig vocal music students were selected to this year's East Husker Conference Choir held at Pender High School on Monday, November 4. The guest conductor for the nearly 200 voice choir was Scott Dugdale, from Papillon LaVista South High school.
The massed choir consisted of members from sixteen surrounding schools.
A select honor choir of 32 singers included nine OC Knights denoted by a “*.” Choir members included sopranos: Kiley Arlt, Emily Ramirez, Edie Anderson, Alex Gonzalez, Carlee Warren, Zoe Linder* Altos: Faith Hendrickson, Aliyah Tiedtke, Karah Johnson*, Mia Linder*, Rebekah Sechler, Shelby Pickell* Tenors: Ayden Lierman*, Carter Anderson*, Max Ward* Basses: Caleb Sechler, Connor Mockenhaupt*, Truman Wood*.
The OC choir members performed a feature song for the program under the direction of Cindy Miller.
