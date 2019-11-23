OC Choir Sings with Conference Choir
Buy Now

Slected to sing with East Husker Conference Choir are (front from left) Zoe Linder, Aliyah Tiedtke,. Kiley Arlt, Edie Anderson, and Karah Johnson, (row 2 from left) Angel Harney, Connor Mockenhaupt, Emily Ramirez, and Alex Gonzalez, (thrid row from left) Carlee Warren, Mia Linder, Ayden Lierman, Truman Wood, and Faith Hendrickson; (back row from left) Caleb Sechlar, Max Ward, Carter Anderson, and Rebekah Sechlar.

 Photo Courtesy of Cindy Miller

 

Eighteen Oakland-Craig vocal music students were selected to this year's East Husker Conference Choir held at Pender High School on Monday, November 4. The guest conductor for the nearly 200 voice choir was Scott Dugdale, from Papillon LaVista South High school.  

The massed choir consisted of members from sixteen surrounding schools. 

A select honor choir of 32 singers included nine OC Knights denoted by a “*.” Choir members included sopranos: Kiley Arlt, Emily Ramirez, Edie Anderson, Alex Gonzalez, Carlee Warren, Zoe Linder* Altos: Faith Hendrickson, Aliyah Tiedtke, Karah Johnson*, Mia Linder*, Rebekah Sechler, Shelby Pickell* Tenors: Ayden Lierman*, Carter Anderson*, Max Ward* Basses: Caleb Sechler, Connor Mockenhaupt*, Truman Wood*. 

The OC choir members performed a feature song for the program under the direction of Cindy Miller.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.