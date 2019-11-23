Slected to sing with East Husker Conference Choir are (front from left) Zoe Linder, Aliyah Tiedtke,. Kiley Arlt, Edie Anderson, and Karah Johnson, (row 2 from left) Angel Harney, Connor Mockenhaupt, Emily Ramirez, and Alex Gonzalez, (thrid row from left) Carlee Warren, Mia Linder, Ayden Lierman, Truman Wood, and Faith Hendrickson; (back row from left) Caleb Sechlar, Max Ward, Carter Anderson, and Rebekah Sechlar.