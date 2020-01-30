Mrs. Cindy Miller, vocal music director, said that Oakland-Craig musicians represented the school in notable fashion this past weekend all over the state.
Friday, Jan 24, senior Carter Anderson and sophomores Mia Linder and Ayden Lierman travelled to UNOmaha for the annual, auditioned BOCH festival. BOCH stands for Band, Orchestra, Choir, and Honor Festival. Miller said that following an all-day rehearsal on Saturday, a final concert was given Sunday afternoon to a standing room only crowd.
Meanwhile, two band students were part of the auditioned Wayne State Honor Band on Saturday, Jan 25 directed by Chad Dean. Among the students from Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota were seniors Trinity Seery on clarinet, and Connor Mockenhaupt on alto sax. That day also ended with a finale concert.
All five musicians plus senior Hannah Moseman, clarinetist, joined up in Kearney for the auditioned UNKearney Honor Band and Choir festival on Mon., Jan. 27th. 760 Students from 101 high schools in Nebraska and Kansas participated in the annual Honor Band and Choral Clinic hosted by the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Department of Music, Theatre and Dance.
After practicing all day, an evening of performances was given.
Congratulations to Carter, Mia, Ayden, Trinity, Connor and Hannah and thanks for representing Oakland-Craig so well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.