Recognizing that each school has the authority to determine if it will participate in the 2020 Fall Season, the Nebraska School Activities Association encourages schools to play their regularly scheduled competitions unless a COVID-19 issue prevents them from playing.
In a release sent to schools, the NSAA emphasized that it is the responsibility of the host school to provide administrative oversight in compliance with established COVID-19 guideline in accordance with their local health departments.
Players and fans will be required to adhere to protocols established by the host school. Each school is asked to make every effort to mitigate risks and provide adequate opportunity for physical distancing for all teams, officials and spectators.
Please note that possible attendance restrictions may be implemented by the host school and face coverings may be required.
