For massage therapist Tara Currier, the wellbeing of her clientele has always been paramount in providing care. With a deep heart of compassion for all under her care, she finds herself conflicted over wanting to provide services while realizing the need to do her part in slowing the spread of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Currier, owner and therapist at Milk and Honey Medicinals in Oakland made the difficult decision to remain closed for the time being in order to keep her clients healthy.
“I am in the business of health and wellness. I cannot confidently do my job in keeping you and myself safe,” Currier said as businesses begin to slowly open back up. “There is no safe way to accomplish what I do as the virus is spread via breathing.”
As to where other businesses are able to practice social distancing by staying at least 6 feet apart from one another, massage therapy is very hands on. “We are in a small room breathing the same air,” Currier said. “Breathing is a very important part of what I do. Some 80% of my business is with those considered high risk. I need to think about those clients.”
This has not been an easy decision to remain closed. She has been a massage therapist for 18 years building up a regular clientele. She said she understands if someone feels they should see someone else until she opens up again. “I would rather lose a client for them to stay safe than to pass on this potentially deadly virus. I will not be a vector of disease. The medical professionals I have talked to told me to take this very seriously. This is not a political thing for me. This is a health crisis.”
Another substantial part of what Currier does in helping people find balance with their physical, mental, emotional and spiritual health is through deep breathing meditation and yoga. “Yoga is all about deep breaths. I love my clients dearly, but I will not risk their safety. I miss them. Some I have been seeing twice a week for years,” Currier said..
Currier hopes to reopen soon but the date remains uncertain. The state health department told her to wait until she felt she could safely do her job. Maybe that means waiting until a vaccine is ready? She just doesn’t know.
If you have a gift certificate from 2019 or 2020, they may be used for purchases or held onto for a future appointment. “I am also willing to buy back valid gift certificates from 2019-20.”
In the meantime, Currier encourages her clients to take advantage of the time to take care of themselves. She herself is focusing on her own wellbeing through study, meditation and nutritional detoxification. “Take some time for your personal health. I believe I will be a better teacher and therapist to my clients when we get through this.”
Milk and Honey Medicinals Organic Skin Care products are still being custom created and sold by Tara, call 402.687.2375 to place your order or contact via email at tcurrier16@yahoo.com.
