The LDNE Bd of Ed discussed the new west entrance to the school at their regular August meeting. While not entirely finished, the project is nearing completion. Students are using this entrance, and Superintendent Fred Hansen noted that the project was looking very good.
The doors previously on that side were locked from the outside, and to gain entry during the school day, visitors had to be buzzed into the building.
The new setup leaves the exterior doors always open during the day, and then in the foyer, a window into the office lets office staff buzz in visitors through the second set of interior, always locked door.
With this change, the building remains secure, but visitors will be out of inclement weather while waiting to be buzzed into the facility.
Also a topic of discussion at the meeting was the vacant seat on the School Board, left open with the passing of Ellen Olson. The Board extended an offer to fill the position to Reece French, of Decatur, who has accepted, and will fill that spot through the end of Ellen's term, through December of 2020.
Another change approved by the Board was the moving of Homecoming coronation to Friday, October 4that 2:30 p.m., just prior to the pep rally. Homecoming week will be September 30 through October 4th. The change is in response to a particularly busy school week, leaving it hard to find a time to hold coronation without another sporting event conflict.
The board discussed a request from Mr. Loftis to pursue quotes for a new football pressbox, and new crow's nest. The Building and Grounds Committee did agree to allow him to gather quotes, and to look into grant opportunities to help finance that potential project.
Burt County valuations and their impact on budgets was also discussed. Burt County is seeing a sizeable decrease in valuations. Thurston County essentially remained the same. Cuming County data was not available by meeting night. All in all, the valuations are down 11% or so, necessitating a levy increase. Said Superintendent Hansen, “I expected the valuation to go down. I didn't expect it to go down that much.” He will be working on budget numbers, to be discussed at the upcoming Public Hearing.
The Board's next regularly scheduled meeting will be Monday, September 9th.
