Midwest Tennis and Track has begun the resurfacing of the Oakland-Craig Track and Runways. The $120,433 cost is being covered by the school district’s insurance company as the need for the project was brought on by the flooding earlier this year.
Superintendent Jeff Smith said that the work was not going to start until October but Midwest had an unexpected opening in their schedule and called him on Friday to see if they could get started. Smith said that work should be completed no later than Saturday with line painting to get done later in the fall.
