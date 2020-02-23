Kindergarten teacher resignation accepted
Kindergarten teacher, Mackenzie Kahlandt, has resigned. The board accepted her resignation. "She lives close to Tekamah and took a job near her home," Superintendent Fred Hansen said. "It was a tough decision to make but it will be a good decision for her family." In her letter to the board, she said, "Over my years in the position I have greatly enjoyed working with my colleagues and the families I have come into contact with. I feel I have grown as an educator in the areas of classroom management and small group work due to working for Lyons-Decatur."
Board approves leave of absence
Deborah Anderson asked for a leave of absence. Hansen said they have been able to find a long-term substitute for her. In her letter, Anderson said, "Each day I have been blessed to spend time with your children. I will be available to help in the transition and continue in any way possible to help our kids continue to develop their talents and find opportunities to enrich their time at Lyons Decatur."
Salary increases approved
A total of 6.933 percent increase in salary was approved by the board for Fred Hansen, Weston Swanson and Brenda Totten. The board also approved an additional day of vacation for Hansen and one day of personal leave for Swanson and Totten.
New school bus purchase approved
The board approved a bid for a new school bus in the amount of $93,000 from Cornhusker International for 2021. Hansen said the school last purchased a new bus six years ago. This was a scheduled purchase. The board reviewed three bids.
Board approves ESU2 Title 1 Consortium
The board approved participation in the 2020-2021 Title 1 Consortium. "We can work together to efficiently spend our tax dollars," Hansen said.
