This school year at LDNE is turning out to be different indeed. There are new ways of learning, new things to wear, and new rules to follow. This year also added a few new faces to the teaching staff at LDNE.
Emma Kwikkel is one of the new faces in the kindergarten room. Her hometown is the small town of Avoca, Nebraska and she graduated High School from Syracuse. Before completing her Masters of Arts degree in Reading (PK-12) through the University of Nebraska- Kearney. Kwikkel completed her Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education at the University of South Dakota.
Kwikkel and her family live in Decatur. They have a two and half year old, named Lydia, and they are looking forward to meeting another daughter due on October 5th. Her daughters will be joining LDNE as well when they get old enough. “I have been teaching for 8 years, but I believe I have found my home here at LDNE. I am excited to be more involved with the community and get to know more people,” Kwikkel said.
Kwikkel wanted to be a teacher for as long as she can remember. “I have found that my favorite part of teaching is seeing the progress that is made throughout the year. It is amazing how children are like little sponges and soak up so much new information throughout the school year!”
Alexis Beavers is another new face in the first grade classroom. She attended Wayne State College, where she earned her Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education. She is currently enrolled again, working towards herMaster’s degree in PK-12 Reading Instruction.
Living in Oakland, Nebraska with her husband and their son, she wanted to find a teaching position close to home. She found a good fit at LDNE. “Their mission statement greatly mirrors my values in education. The staff here has been so welcoming, and really validated my choice in pursuing a career here,” Beavers said.
Beavers is a 3rd generation teacher, so she feels that teaching is in her blood. “My biggest inspiration comes from wanting to help children, and having a passion for motivating others to succeed and see their fullest potential.”
Teaching music, Vanessa Von Seggern is the new voice at LDNE. Her hometown is Pender and she graduated from Wayne State College. Von Seggern also found a good fit at LDNE. “It is close to home, and the administration and staff were very friendly and supportive of the music department!”
Von Seggern has always found music inspiring and wants to pass it on to the younger generations. “Music has always been my passion. I loved learning about it in high school and performing and learning about it in college. I hope my students grow as musicians and find a love of music before they leave LDNE!”
With all the changes made throughout this school year, LDNE is happy to have these new faces on staff.
