On May 23, SpaceX launched 60 Starlink satellites from the Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. These satellites are the start of what SpaceX hopes will become a network of thousands of satellites.
Press information released from SpaceX indicated the intention of Starlink is, “to connect end users with low latency, high bandwidth broadband services by providing continual coverage around the world using a network of thousands of satellites in low Earth orbit.”
The successful launch has, however, come with an unexpected side effect. Astronomers across the nation have reported spotting the string of satellites, as they are higher visibility than SpaceX originally intended.
Reactions in the Astronomy field have been varied. On a local level, Pastor Gary Fugman, of the Northeast Nebraska Astronomy Club, noted, “I would think that the SpaceX satellites would not be too big or not be too reflective and thus not be an issue to observational/research astronomy. Astronomers do complain today about wide field imaging, imaging over one degree or more, being susceptible to satellite ‘trails’ across the field. I accidentally observe satellites flying through the Decatur telescope field of view almost every night I use the scope.”
Fugman does urge interested parties to check out the website stuffin.space, which shows viewers all of the satellites, rocket bodies, and debris already orbiting the earth. Prior to the SpaceX launch, there is already clearly a lot of junk, as well as satellites, orbiting the earth.
The International Dark Sky Association, of which NENAC is a member, is an organization devoted to combating light pollution. Their website explains light pollution as a “side effect of industrial civilization. Its sources include building exterior and interior lighting, advertising, commercial properties, offices, factories, streetlights, and illuminated sporting venues.”
They further state, “The number of low Earth orbit satellites planned to launch in the next half-decade has the potential to fundamentally shift the nature of our experience of the night sky. IDA is concerned about the impacts of further development and regulatory launch approval of these satellites. We therefore urge all parties to take precautionary efforts to protect the unaltered nighttime environment before deployment of new, large-scale satellite groups.”
At the time of the writing of this article, SpaceX is planning another launch in Cape Canaveral, this time releasing, among other things, a couple dozen more satellites, as well as Lightsail 2, which is a solar-sail test mission. Of note, if successful, this will mark the first re-use of two side-by-side boosters on the Falcon Heavy.
All in all, it remains to be seen what effect, if any, the Starlink system will have on the night sky view. For anyone interested in astronomy, the Northeast Nebraska Astronomy Club will be meeting in Lyons at the Lyons Public Library on Friday, July 5 at 9:00 p.m., and again on Saturday, July 6 at 9:00 p.m. in Decatur at the Sears Center. Anyone with an interest in astronomy is urged to attend, as these meetings are open to the public. Typically, weather permitting, the sky is viewed from a variety of telescopes directly following the meetings.
