Lyons-Decatur Northeast school's music department Soup Feed is right around the corner on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in the high school gym. Serving will start at 6:00 PM, and the music program begins at 7:00 PM. Performances will include the 5thand 6th-grade bands, 7-12th grade band, junior high choir, high school choir, and a number of solos and small groups. The Soup Feed is an excellent opportunity to support the entire music program. You can purchase a ticket for $5.00 or pay at the door for $6.00.
Online Poll
The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to take a rare look at rules for electing U.S. presidents, saying it will decide whether a state’s appointed presidential electors can vote in the Electoral College for a candidate who didn’t win the state’s popular vote. Do you think this should be allowed?
