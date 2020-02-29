Lyons-Decatur Northeast school's music department Soup Feed is right around the corner on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in the high school gym.  Serving will start at 6:00 PM, and the music program begins at 7:00 PM.  Performances will include the 5thand 6th-grade bands, 7-12th grade band, junior high choir, high school choir, and a number of solos and small groups.  The Soup Feed is an excellent opportunity to support the entire music program.  You can purchase a ticket for $5.00 or pay at the door for $6.00.  

