The Lyons-Decatur Music Ambassadors will be delivering pre-ordered sub sandwiches before Super Bowl game time on February 2 as they fundraise for their 2021 trip to Europe.
The Music Ambassadors are part of the Nebraska Music Ambassadors program, which is for both vocal and instrumental musicians. Every other year, the Nebraska Music Ambassadors travel to Europe, where they perform a series of concerts in several different countries over the course of a few weeks. They also have the opportunity to do a bit of sightseeing.
Order forms are available at the Lyons-Decatur Northeast’s office, First Northeast Bank of Nebraska, or Steiny's General Store. The order forms may be returned to the school or Ann Schlichting by January 28. The sandwiches will be delivered before game time February 2. Call Ann Schlichting at (402)687-2759 or (402)380-1553 if you have any questions or to place an order by phone.
