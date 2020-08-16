Things have been opening up for people to do. However, folks still seem to be hesitant about going out in public or to social places. Going to the movies is one of the things that people miss. Jamie Horter, of Lyons, and her artist friends involved in the StoreFront Theater in Lyons are looking forward to bringing back the silver screen while keeping people safe.
Their Idea is a throwback to a time when people could see a movie without even leaving their cars. They are trying to set up a Drive-in movie night.
“People are looking to connect, and we wanted to see if we could help with that and still keep people safe,” Horter stated.
They are planning to have the makeshift theater set up in the parking lot by the Happy Day Senior Center and Center for Rural Affairs building. The screen will be set up on the city buildings in that area. “This area will give us space for about 20 cars. We will also have some areas set up so if people want to walk in staying within family groups they can.”
The audio for the films will be provided via a radio transmitter provided by the Logan Valley Baptist Church. “The idea will be that people can sit in their cars and tune into it with their radio. If they are walk-ins they can bring a radio or download a radio app on their phones to listen in,” explained Horter.
They will be showing a film created by local producer Bill Hedges. The showing will be the first episode in his award-winning series, Cosmic Cat, starring his cat Penny and himself. “I think people will really like the show. It will be neat to see the appearance of some people in town on the big screen,” Horter said.
They received approval at last week’s city council meeting to start testing the equipment on the 12th. “If everything goes well, I truly believe it will, the first screening date will be on Monday, August 17th at 8:30 p.m.”
With the tentative dates set and the films picked, all they have to do is get the equipment working. They ask those in attendance people to respect other’s personal space. Masks are requested but not mandatory. They also wanted the public to know that if the shows reach capacity, they will schedule other times for a rerun of the shows. Horter said this will not be the only show, expect more shows and dates announced at a later time.
