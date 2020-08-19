Sherriffs office requests help in locating Grant Nesemeier of Craig
When a loved one is late or not seen for a period of time, the mind begins to wonder. Those initial fears continue to grow for the family of Grant Nesemeier of Craig, Nebraska. He was last seen on August 3rd after leaving his family home unannounced. He had no car or cell phone when he left.
“I want people to know they can call me any time night or day if they know where he is,” Grant’s mom, Terry Nesemeier told the Independent. “I just want to know if he is alive. No questions asked.”
The family is inviting anyone who wishes to help for a search party to walk the fields near their home to meet at 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22nd.
Oakland Fire Chief Nick Seery flew a drone in hopes of locating him. He is yet to be found.
The family holds out hope that he is still alive but as the days pass, the fear increases.
He is described as 5-foot-11, about 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Those with information on his whereabouts can call the Burt County Sheriff’s Office at 402-374-2900.
