As Hannah Moseman’s academic career at Oakland-Craig, one honor sparks high praise for the 2020 graduate. Moseman has been elected to serve as a State FFA Officer, specifically as the secretary.
Anticipation proved to be a roller coaster of emotions ever since Moseman submitted her application in February. The announcement was supposed to made at the state convention earlier this year. The pandemic, of course, changed those plans.
She finally learned of the honor last week.
Upon submitting her application in February, she then traveled to Kearney in the first week of March, and was a part of the preliminary interviews for three days. These days consisted of group and individual interviews, and other various projects. A few days later, she received the news of being selected as one of the twelve finalists but ended up having to wait much longer than anticipated.
“I am extremely blessed and thrilled to be serving Nebraska FFA in the coming year,” Moseman said. “Waiting for the results for two months was no easy task but it was still an unforgettable experience I will never forget. It hasn’t quite settled in yet since we were not able to find out at Pinnacle Bank Arena at State Convention like we normally would. I knew whether I was elected or not, God had a purpose for me, and he was in control. My team and I have already gotten started and we have been hanging out through zoom calls, so we are very anxious to meet together again.”
Moseman has served the Oakland-Craig FFA Chapter as Secretary in 2018-19, and is currently serving as Vice President. In the past two years, she has been her chapter’s top seller for FFA Fruit and More Sales. She has also been the writer for the CVA coop essay in 2019, which granted Oakland-Craig’s officer team to attend their training for free later that year.
Moseman has earned various purple, blue, and red ribbons in Livestock, Dairy, and Land Judging, as well as Career Development Events including, Veterinary Science, Biotechnology, Food Science, and Agronomy. She has also been a part of the state-qualifying team for the Biotechnology CDE in her junior and senior years. Her career also boasts a part of the district champion teams for Biotechnology and Dairy Judging, and has also been a part of the State Dairy Foods Team for three years and earned a purple and red ribbon. She received her State Degree as well as the Dekalb Achievement Award.
“I would like to thank my advisor, Kylie Penke,” Moseman said. “This would not have been possible without her guidance and growing my passion for agriculture. I would also like to thank Matt Nelson. Both of these individuals believed in me and have helped me succeed. I am thankful they introduced me to FFA because I have gained lifelong skills from this amazing organization. Thank you to everyone who has helped me in my career at Oakland-Craig. I would not be where I am today without all of you.”
As a State Officer, Moseman hopes to not only teach students across the state in this coming year, but she would like to strengthen her knowledge as well. “Agriculture is the world’s largest industry and it is vital that everyone is knowledgeable about the impact it has. I want to share with everyone that it does not matter who you are or where you are from. Many people believe that if they do not live on a farm they cannot be involved in agriculture. However, this is not the case, agriculture is all around us an anyone can advocate for this industry. Ag literacy is also something I wish to improve in our state.”
Moseman will be attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and majoring in Agricultural Education through the Teacher Scholars Academy.
“If you eat, you need agriculture,” Moseman believes. “If you wear clothes, you need agriculture. If you take medicine, live in a house or write with a pencil you need agriculture. Agriculture is the world’s largest industry. It employs more than one billion people and generates over $1.3 trillion dollars’ worth of food annually. Pasture and cropland occupy around 50 percent of the Earth’s habitable land and provide habitat and food for a multitude of species. Agriculture is all around us! Farmers are working tirelessly day and night to provide for the world. So, do not be afraid to take a leap of faith and increase your knowledge of this crucial industry.”
Congratulations to the Oakland-Craig FFA Chapter and to Hannah Moseman for her continued leadership in the program.
