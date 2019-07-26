It was with a heavy heart that the Mirror-Sun announced the passing of guest columnist Roy Pounds in last week's paper. Pounds had been contributing to our paper off and on for a number of years, and had some incredible reminiscences and funny stories to share with our readership. He also touched on some serious topics.
The point of a newspaper, to my thinking, is two-fold. Firstly, it is to report the news. Seems pretty obvious. After all, we can't all be everywhere all the time, so what better way to keep folks up to date on what's happened over the last week? Secondly, I feel that a newspaper should make the reader think. Now, it's not my job to tell you what to think, or feel, on any given topic, but I would hope that what we do here at the Mirror-Sun makes you want to look into a topic further.
It is one of those type articles of Roy's that resonated the most with me. This past winter, he wrote a three part series on “Why do we do what we do?” I will not reprint it in it's entirety, but have pulled the parts I felt particularly thought provoking.
Rudyard Kipling said it best, when he stated: I have six honest serving men that taught me all I knew, their names are what, where, and when, how, why and who.
I appreciate this opportunity to share some of the ideas and concepts that I have incorporated into my own life through many years of searching for what I feel should be one of the most important questions that I and you should be asking ourselves. That question is: Why Do We Do What We Do? For haven't we all at one time asked ourselves this question? And if you haven't, have you really taken any time at all thinking about it?
Have you taken any time to look around you at our society today? At the murders, rapes, corruption, anger, hatred, theft, blame, envy, drugs? Where is the respect, the responsibility, the brotherly love, the justice, the fairness, that seems to be found wanting in our society today? What has happened to our traditional American Values that we seemed to have lost?
Plant a seed, and if properly taken care of, it will sprout and we will harvest that crop. Plant good seeds and usually you will have a good harvest. Plant bad seeds and the harvest usually is not good, and bad experiences are nothing more than bad seeds planted in the garden of our minds. Today we are harvesting the seeds that have been sown in the past. For what we are sowing today, what we sowed yesterday, we are harvesting today. It is that simple.
When I realized and understood that my thoughts were the primary cause of the conditions or effects in my life, I then realized that if I wanted my life to be different today, tomorrow and in the future, then I had to change my thinking in the present.
This is how the mind works, and if you and I wish to change our lives to something different, we can do so any time we choose, for the solution of living out our lives as we would like, is learning to manage, control and direct the resources of our minds. The solution is within all of our reaches, and I found that there was only one person that kept me confined and kept me captive for years, and that person was me.
For I find that there is no one on whom I can lay the blame for my life, or with any with whom I can share my own personal responsibility. For I have learned that “they” is me. For what happens next in our lives is up to you, it is going to depend entirely upon what you think and how you respond and react to your own thoughts and to the thoughts and actions of others. So why you and I do what we do today has all started from the very first day of our lives and this has initiated that natural cause and effect chain reaction sequence which in turn has us this very day reaping what we have sowed in our own lives or has been sown in our lives by others.
What is the answer? You will feel good about yourself, only to the degree that you feel you are in control of yourself. Who is going to push the buttons for the rest of your life? Anger? Blame? Jealousy? Drugs? Friends? It's your decision, you decide.
Yes we can give our children, and yes even ourselves, the gift of a lifetime, by just always being aware of the powerful influence we have on the programming of our own and our children's minds. This can and will make the difference between the dreams we have for ourselves and our children and the lives we all end up living.
Thank you, Mr. Pounds for being so willing to share your thoughts and memories. Godspeed to you.
