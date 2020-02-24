As Oakland-Craig Principal Rusty Droescher retires from administration at the end of the school year, Michelle Burton a 2000 graduate of O-C and former student of Droescher’s, has been hired to assume his role at the junior/senior high school. She is the daughter of Mike and Deann McGeorge of rural Craig.
Superintendent Jeff Smith and the Oakland-Craig Board of Education were pleased to make the announcement. Smith told the board that 4 candidates were interviewed after going through applications and the contract was offered to Mrs. Burton.
Earning both a Bachelor of Science degree in Education and a MA degree in Educational Administration from the University of Nebraska at Kearney, Mrs. Burton has already developed a distinguished career in education. She is the current Middle School Principal at Schuyler Community Schools and has held this position since 2014. Mrs. Burton has also earned the Region III Middle School Principal of the Year award in 2019 and has presented at multiple professional conferences.
In addition to her administrative experiences, Mrs. Burton taught social studies and coached various sports at Amherst and Nebraska City from 2005-2014.
Mrs. Burton is married to Robin Burton, also an educator, and they currently have 3 children, Brinley in 4th grade, Brian in 2nd grade, and four-month-old Bridgette.
“I am quite excited to return to O-C,” Mrs. Burton said. “Growing up, I had a great level of respect and expectation for my teachers and coaches. O-C did not disappoint. When I went on to UNK, I was extremely prepared for coursework and extracurricular activities. This was important, as I was both the oldest child of our family and a first-generation college student. I am looking forward to coming home and collaborating with others to build the next generation of our district. Serving our district is truly an honor.”
Knowing the communities in which she was raised, Mrs. Burton said she is looking forward to working with communities in education.
“Both communities believe strongly in servant leadership, which is the core foundation of my family. The school works in tandem with businesses, churches, and community organizations to empower one another. The WE over ME concept has led to so many successes for students and graduates alike. My husband and I are looking forward to being a part of each community and modeling the same behavior for our three children as they grow and develop over the years.
Ready to hit the ground running while learning the intricacies of the school, Mrs. Burton said she believes O-C has a strong and driven staff this is committed to student growth. “I will work to enhance each individual's impact.”
As mentioned earlier, Mrs. Burton is a former student of the retiring principal, Rusty Droescher. “Mr. Droescher has been patient, hardworking, and present,” she said of her soon to be predecessor. “Looking back on my teenage years, I can remember Mr. and Mrs. Droescher always being there. They have invested and encouraged thousands of students. Their legacy will go much further than this graduating class. Oakland and Craig will feel their positive contributions for generations to come. It is a great honor to follow in Mr. Droescher's footsteps.”
Mrs. Burton is not the only one to try and fill Mr. Droescher’s shoes at Oakland-Craig. He has held many positions over the years. “I consider myself to be very fortunate to be able to pass the baton to so many outstanding and talented people over the years in many positions such as Teaching Math (Marc Rexroad, Merritt Nelson, Joe Anderson, Molly Broekemeier), head boys track coach (Mike Selk), head football coach (Joe Anderson), and AD (Merritt Nelson).”
Mr. Droescher said he is very happy and confident to continue this trend by passing the baton to Mrs. Burton. “I've watched and admired her career since graduating from Oakland-Craig and it has been truly impressive. She will epitomize the model of the caring administrator with outstanding leadership characteristics that always puts the students first. Oakland-Craig High School will certainly be in very good hands next year, I have no doubts.”
The Oakland-Craig Administrative/Board committee invite you to join them in welcoming her back to the area for the 2020-2021 Oakland-Craig school year.
