It has been about two weeks since a directed health measure was put in place for Nebraska counties within the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department (ELCHD) which includes Burt County. ELVPHD reported the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Burt County on Thurs., April 9th.
The case was a woman in her 70’s with travel history and this is not considered to be a case of community spread. The health department wants to remind everyone that as cases continue to rise, exposures are possible anytime one leaves their home. Please remember to practice social distancing.
Last week Governor Ricketts encouraged Nebraskans to stay home, stay healthy and stay connected.
MercyOne Oakland and Lyons Clinics and Hospital are changing their services in order to keep patrons safe during this ever-changing pandemic. The hospital in Oakland is on lock-down only allowing one family member to visit a patient at one time. Clinic Manager Dan Fink shared an update as to how patients will be seen at the Oakalnd and Lyons Clinic.
“As of Monday April 13th, the MercyOne Lyons and Oakland Clinics are closed to walk in, face-to-face patients,” Fink said.” HE was pleased to share that all efforts are being made to use Telehealth, when possible, to provide care to their patients. “There may absolutely be times when a patient must be seen face to face, so please call if you have questions. 402-685-5116.”
Fink said that MercyOne is working on an opportunity to use Zoom and Qliqsoft Video software to communicate with patients. “We will text you the link to your smart phone and providers can Video Conference with you.”
We reached out to Rita Going, acting administrator, at OaklandMercy Hospital. More than anything, she wanted to assure everyone that the changes in service are only temporary.
MercyOne released the following information on Friday:
MercyOne Siouxland has expanded its Virtual Visit capabilities in light of the COVID-19 crisis. A Virtual Visit allows a patient to meet with their local MercyOne primary care or specialist provider through a secure, HIPAA compliant video chat without leaving the comfort and security of their home. Individuals can call their provider’s office to find out if virtual visits are appropriate for their condition.
Patient Virtual Visits will be conducted with their local MercyOne health care provider, who they already know and trust. During a Virtual Visit, providers can conduct a routine appointment, prescribe medications, coordinate additional treatment options and assess whether further care is needed. Patients simply need a smart phone or a tablet (with built-in camera) and access to broadband internet service. Once scheduled, patients will receive a link from the provider’s front desk team to get started.
During the COVID-19 crisis, it is crucially important patients stay well and manage chronic conditions. This includes maintaining wellness appointments.
"We're excited to continue to expand the availability of Virtual Visits across our locations," said Beth Hughes, President of MercyOne Siouxland. "The expansion of this service enables us to provide even more people with health care access using an innovative health care option and demonstrates our commitment to delivering high-quality care when and where it is needed.”
Virtual Visits are covered by insurance including Medicare and Medicaid during the COVID-19 crisis. A co-pay may still apply based upon the coverage plan. Virtual Visits can be appropriate as a follow-up visit for an acute condition, medication management for chronic conditions, reviewing test results and other types of visits in which close physical examination is not needed.
Virtual Visits are not for emergency situations. If experiencing a life-threatening situation, call 9-1-1. For those who have symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, call your primary care physician office to determine if a Virtual Visit is appropriate. Call your MercyOne location to set up your Virtual Visit.
To learn more about MercyOne providers and Virtual Visits, please go to https://www.mercyone.org/siouxland/find-a-service-or-specialty/family-medicine/.
For more information, contact:
Marcy Peterson, Marketing Coordinator-Media Relations, 712-279-2968
Jenna Rehnstrom, Marketing & Communications Manager, 712-279-2061
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.