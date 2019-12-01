We want mental health care to be available when you need and want it, so we’ve decided to try something new.
At MercyOne Oakland Medical Center, you can now schedule a video appointment to see a psychiatrist from the convenient location of your local hospital.
Benefits of the video appointment will include shorter wait times, convenience and the best coordination of care.
Dr. Beverley Allen will be fully integrated into the medical center and work with patients each week to improve health outcomes and continuity of care. Dr. Allen is a board certified psychiatrist who will work with children, adolescents, and adults. She has more than 25 years of experience working in a variety of mental health environments. She has specific experience working in outpatient clinics, private practice and juvenile detention centers.
Call MercyOne Oakland Medical Center at 402-685-5601 for more information on the telepsychiatry program.
