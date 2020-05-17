The traditional Memorial Day celebration in Lyons and all related activities will not be held this year due to the COVID 19 Pandemic.
Jerry Ludwig of the American Legion was saddened to announce the cancellation. Members of American Legion Post 83, VFW Post 7998 and VFW Auxiliary, including area veterans traditionally marching from the Post Office to the water tower to honor veterans, were notified that the Memorial Day program, distribution of grave side Flags, and displaying of the avenue of Flags and Poles have been cancelled.
