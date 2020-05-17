Another well attended activity has been cancelled in Decatur. According to Paul Richards, commander of the Decatur American Legion, the program normally held at the City Hall, as well as the ceremony at the cemetery will not be held this year.
As customary, flags will fly in honor of all Veterans. Richards stated, “We are grateful for anyone willing to help with placing the flags along the entrance of the cemetery and in the other usual places around the cemetery. For those willing to help there will be flyers posted around town letting everyone know when to be at the cemetery to assist with setting the flags.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.