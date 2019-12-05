Please note: The following meeting notices were inadvertently left out of the December 5, 2019 Oakland Independent. We regret the mistake.
PUBLIC NOTICE
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
I. Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held by Oakland Public Transit at 207 South Engdahl Avenue at 9 a.m. December 19th for the purpose of considering a project for which financial assistance is being sought from the Federal Transit Administration, pursuant to the Federal Transit ACT (FTA), generally described as follows:
Description of Project:
Purpose of the Project is for Oakland Public Transit to intend to use federal funds to construct a bus storage facility to prolong the life of federally funded assets.
Elderly and Disabled:
This will provide assurance to the community and its surroundings that Oakland Public Transit will continue to provide its services.
General Public:
II. At the hearing, Oakland Public Transit will afford an opportunity for interested persons or agencies to be heard with respect to the social, economic and environmental aspects of the Project. Interested persons may submit orally or in writing evidence and recommendations with respect to said Project.
III. A copy of the Application for a Federal Grant for the proposed Project is available for public inspection at Oakland Heights.
Dana George
Oakland Public Transit
PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice of Meeting
The Logan East Rural Water System Advisory Committee monthly meeting will be held Monday, December 9, 2019 at the Logan East RWS Office, 206 N. Oakland Ave., Oakland at 7:00 p.m.
Agenda available for public inspection at the LWERS office.
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF MEETING
Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Education of the School District of Oakland-Craig, in the County of Burt, in the State of Nebraska, a/k/a School District No. 014, has been scheduled on December 9, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. This meeting will be held at the Oakland-Craig Elementary Building at Oakland, NE, in the Board meeting room, which meeting will be open to the public.
The agenda is available for public inspection at the office of the Superintendent.
Secretary,
Julie Ehlers
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a meeting of the Mayor and City Council of the City of Oakland, Nebraska, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019 at the Municipal Building, 401 North Oakland Avenue in Oakland, Nebraska. This is a regular meeting.
The entire agenda for this meeting, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the office of the City Clerk, 401 North Oakland Avenue in Oakland, NE.
Posted Locations:
First Northeast Bank of Nebraska
212 N. Oakland Ave. .
Oakland, NE 68045
USPS Office
313 N. Oakland Ave.
Oakland, NE 68045
City Auditorium
401 N. Oakland Ave.
Oakland, NE 68045
Except for items of an emergency nature, the agenda shall not be enlarged after 24 hours prior to the commencement of the meeting.
Kayla Eisenmenger
City Clerk
