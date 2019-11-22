Do you have health insurance with Medicare? The deadline is quickly approaching to make any decisions about your health insurance coverage. More than likely you have seen the ads on TV and have received daily mail to remind you. But have you taken notice of the TV ads? Maybe the mail you received has gone in the junk mail pile. But it really is something to take seriously.
The decision you make is what you have to deal with until January 2021. You can’t choose a new coverage plan until October 2020, when Medicare Open Enrollment rolls around again. A year of a wrong decision is a big deal. The deadline to make any changes is December 7th.
When starting Medicare there is the decision of enrolling in a Medicare Supplement Insurance or a Medicare Advantage. It isn’t a contest between the two. Both options have a place and it depends on each individual. There is no best plan and your spouse may opt for a different plan than you. The decision depends upon their medical conditions, prescriptions they take and relationship with their doctors. You and your spouse are not a package deal--get the plan that fits YOU the best. Medicare Part D drug plans are included in a Medicare Advantage Plan so you won't pay an extra monthly cost for Drug coverage and you won’t need to purchase a supplement, but there are other considerations with a Medicare Advantage.
Reading through the options for your health coverage is confusing. As you read through instructions you will read about Medicare Advantage options offered by insurance companies offering HMO’s and PPO’s. What are HMO and PPO’s? An HMO is a Health Maintenance Organization while a PPO is a Preferred Provider Organization.
In a nutshell, the easiest way to explain the difference between HMO and PPO in that HMO plans require that participants receive health care services only from a provider in a limited network, while PPO plans allow participants to choose their provider. The PPO has a wider network, but if your provider or health facility is outside the network you can still get some coverage.
Another thing to know is that when you originally sign up for Medicare you may opt to waive enrollment in Part D Drug coverage. You need to be aware that by doing so you may save money at the time, but there will be a lifetime penalty on monthly premiums if you later need to enroll for coverage of prescriptions.
As fair warning, none of what you read here should be considered a rule of thumb or as a recommendation of one type of plan over another. It is merely a reminder to make sure you explore the options in case there is something better to cover your needs.
It never hurts to look at the facts of your specific plan. The premiums, deductibles, out-pocket-maximums can totally change the decision from one plan to the next. If you visit the doctor frequently, are taking a lot of prescription medications, or expect that you may have a significant medical event in the upcoming year, before December 7th is the time to carefully consider your options. For unbiased assistance call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227) to compare your options before it’s too late.
I want to publicly thank Mary Loftis for helping me get this reminder and information in our local newspapers.
