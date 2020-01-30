City Council discusses several Oakland projects
Justin Webster addressed the Oakland City Council during their January 20th meeting. Webster, from J&K Excavation discussed the upcoming demolition of the Masonic Building at the corner of 4th and Oakland Ave commonly referred to as Main Street in Oakland.
The Oakland Masonic Lodge offered the building to the city for $5,000 as they have joined with the Olive Branch Lodge 274 that meets in Rosalie. Olson property to the south of the masonic building was also purchased by the city for $15,000.
The masonic building once served as a theater before being purchased by the Oakland Lodge. The building had developed a series of problems over the years including deterioration due to a moisture control problem. The Olson property was torn down some years ago but the façade was left behind.
Webster said that half of the street will need to be closed down during excavation. The goal is to save the trees to the north and the Swenson building to the south. It is likely that the Swenson building, in many ways an historical building to the locals, will be moved.
Look for the work to begin soon. “Spring is going to be crazy on my end,” Webster told the council. “I want to get this done just as soon as I can. It will take time to separate the bricks, wood, and metal.”
He also said that when they pull the footings out that it is likely going to tear up the sidewalk.
In other business:
Oakland Fire & Rescue Chief Nick Seery discussed the idea of building a fire training facility in Oakland. He said that State Fire Marshalls have been good to come and conduct local trainings which the Oakland and other departments have been able to take advantage of. His idea is to put a couple of the large shipping containers in a location for both storage and training opportunities. The council said they are willing to work with Seery to find a location and help develop his plans.
Jim Groth addressed the council on behalf of the Swedish Heritage Center requesting consideration of using the money from KENO to help support the center. The city will look at this again after a full year of KENO has passed.
Core & Main Waterworks made a presentation and answered questions concerning an automated water metering system the city is considering installing.
The council adopted Ordinance 724 making it unlawful to own, keep, possess, or harbor Rottweilers, Pit Bulls, or Doberman Pinschers, or any mixed breed thereof, within corporate limits of the city. Existing animals will be grandfathered in but will definitely need to be registered immediately and kept registered in order to qualify.
Department reports were given.
Approval was given of updated appointees.
The council will meet again on Mon., Feb. 17th at 5:30 p.m.
