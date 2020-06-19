In these days of staying at home, humans tend to get bored. Well, dogs are not any different. Normally we take ourdogs for walks, and most of the time it is for our benefit as much as it is for our furry family members. “Working-class dogs are happiest when they have a task to do,” believes Heath Cram of Lyons.
Heath got his first dog back in the 90s. “I have had many different breeds of dogs, but I just fell in love with the German Shepard.” Back then, the German Shepard had a stigma about them much as Rottweilers and Pit Bulls have today. Like many people, Heath believes it is the owner, not the dog when it comes to aggressive tendencies. As some people need something to do to make them happy, dogs are the same way.
Heath has set up a training routine for his dogs. “I start off almost every day with half-mile sprints along a stretch of road. I am in the car as they follow me. We go up and down the road for 2 miles.”
He explained that he takes great care to make sure the dogs that he trains stay healthy and gradually work up to the whole work out. Although it is not every day you might see Heath and his large German Shepard, Duke, pulling a wagon with their Sheltie, himself, and whatever they might have to haul that day.
“Duke loves it,” Heath said. “Most working breeds are built so they can pull four times their own weight. The other day we hauled 6 packages of bottled water, our Sheltie and myself to a lady’s house in town and he didn’t even break a sweat.” Heath also explained how they also go to the store and haul their own dog food home.
Heath did want people to know they shouldn’t just go hook up their large dog to a wagon and have them pull them around town. The dogs have to be trained for such things and in proper health. The pads of the dog’s paws need to be in the right condition, so they don’t hurt them. “Dogs don’t wear shoes as we do,” he reminds owners. Hard work may not be that specific dog’s thing. They might want to use their brain more like with agility running or something to that effect.
According to Heath Cram, “A tired dog is a happy dog.”
If you have any questions about your specific dog you can look him up on Facebook.
