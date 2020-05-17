Oakland-Craig Class of 2020 continue to hope for Prom and Graduation
It was a bittersweet day for the Oakland-Craig seniors on Tuesday as a 2-hour check out window brought them to the school one last time this year. With schools closed across the country due to the COVID 19 Pandemic since about March 15th, it has been a long 2-month end for their public education.
Principal Rusty Droescher said that things went well with the amended checkout process. “Our teachers really enjoyed it, as they enjoy each opportunity to interact with our kids. I hate the term ‘The New Norm’ because I hope this never becomes normal, but the kids seem to be taking this all in stride.”
Drive By Graduation
Graduation would have taken place on Saturday, May 16th, before the pandemic disrupted plans. Instead, seniors are encouraged to participate in a drive-by recognition of the graduating class. Everyone is encouraged to drive by the graduates’ homes from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and congratulate the students as many if not all of them will be outside of their homes to greet people.
Oakland-Craig staff spent a day last week taking a personalized yard sign to each graduate in order to help everyone honor them during this difficult time.
“The Seniors would appreciate the members of our community to drive by their homes and honk between 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday,” Principal Droescher said. “Please follow the current social distancing recommendations of our area and please stay safe,” Principal Droescher cautioned.
Graduation Ceremony, Prom?
A very tentative date has been given for a graduation ceremony to take place on Saturday, July 11th at 2:00 p.m. at a location to be determined by social distancing directives. The district has also set a tentative date for Prom of Thurs., July 9th at the Oakland City Auditorium. Doors will open at 8:00 p.m. for pictures, Grand March and Coronation. Dance would begin around 9:00 p.m. Principal Droescher wanted to make sure everyone understood that all of this is contingent upon social distancing restrictions at that time.
Special Graduation Edition
The staff at the Oakland Independent are currently putting the final touches on a special graduation edition to be published on Thurs., May 21st.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.