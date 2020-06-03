Our town of Lyons is proud of our Volunteer Fire and Rescue team. So anytime someone new has the dedication to push through the process of joining the team it is well worth noting.
Megan Vavra is the newest member of the team. She has gone through 142 hours of training in Decatur along with others from the surrounding communities.
Like everything else in the country, the training was made more difficult due to COVID-19 requirements. “Until about April of this year, it was a very a hands-on training,” Magensaid. “We were fortunate that by the time CCOVID hit we had plenty of hands-on training and I don’t feel like we missed out on anything.”
She wanted to give her thanks to their instructor Tina from Northeast College. “She was very helpful in trying to make zooming and online training work as smooth as possible.”
Magen is a transplant from the Springfield Nebraska area. About 4 years ago she moved here with her husband Brantley Vavra so he could farm. “My husband is from here, and I am now a lifer,” Magen said. “We don’t see us going anywhere, so I decided to give back to the community.”
While for Magen becoming an EMT member for Lyons was the way to go. Her husband was already on the fire de[artment. “I have already met the team through my husband, and I wanted to do my part.” Megan also noted that meeting and helping the community is what she set out to do. She also commented that it wasn’t just about saving lives for her. It was also about being there for the events and being a real presence in the lives of the community.
Megan and her husband have an almost 2-year-old and another one on the way. She is looking forward to raising her family in Lyons. “I am just kinda going with the flow at the moment, but I would for sure like to build what I can with my EMT experience.”
Megan would like the community to know that she is willing to work hard and do what she can for the community of Lyons.
