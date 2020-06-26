In our small towns, people enjoy the idea of living a quiet life. We share our stories with our friends who want to know. What we tend to forget is that everyone has a story of some kind they are willing to tell. Oakland resident Gladys Wakeley is one of these people, and Nebraska author Charlotte Endorf wants to tell her story.
Charlotte lives in Magnet, Nebraska and has written 12 historical books and biographies of well-known figures such as Annie Oakley. “My friend told me about her neighbor who was turning 100 in July and is from Magnet. I thought that was remarkable, most people don’t even know where Magnet is,” Charlotte continued.
Charlotte’s friend, Lyons’ native and Oakland resident, Carol Svendsen was happy to help. Being a former art teacher, she was very pleased to draw the cover art of one of Charlotte’s books about Annie Oakley. “We became friends when I would go to her presentations for the Nebraska Humanities Council.”
“It was a great interview that I had with Gladys. I love hearing about the past and how things have changed.” Charlotte went on to explain that she plans on using Gladys’ stories and points of view for a children’s story she wants to write. It will be about encouraging children to live the lifestyle that Gladys did to live so long.
This will be a story for all ages. After a bad car accident left Charlotte with a traumatic brain injury, she was forced to relearn how to read and write. She is excited to get back to what she loves to do. “I couldn’t have done it without the support of my editor and my husband Kevin.”
For more information on Charolette’s work, visit her webpage at www.ckendorf.com.
