Exercising caution in public interaction due to social distancing with COVID 19, aka the Coronavirus, can make anyone apprehensive. Imagine being someone who deals on a regular basis with unhealthy people. The anxiety would naturally increase during a pandemic. Lyons Fire & Rescue Department Squad Captain Wendy Phillips and assistant Abby Simonsen play a crucial role in providing rescue service to patrons.
Natural disasters and infectious control are some of the many trainings the department does per the requirements of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the National Department of Transportation.
The department held its first coronavirus specific training in February. “Since that time, with more cases popping up in the US, we have increased our training to include fit testing for N95 masks for select members of our team that will respond to any respiratory emergencies,” Phillips said.
As to where there is a national need for more protective gear for dealing with COVID 19 cases, the supply of N95 masks is currently sufficient in Lyons. “It is difficult to predict a shortage when we have not had to use any, at this time,” Phillips said. “We have also been in contact with Burt County Emergency Manager, David Six. He has been procuring some of the Personal Protection Equipment such as masks, gowns, and gloves from his sources. These items have been distributed to all departments in Burt County to bolster our supplies.”
They said that their department has made some changes in procedure in responding to calls and ask that patients do the same. They will be following CDC recommendations for responding to calls for people who are experiencing symptoms that may lead to a positive COVID-19 test. “EMS will be wearing our turn out gear along with a paper gown, face mask and protective eyewear,” Phillips said. “All patients with a cough or other respiratory symptoms will also be required to wear a mask. This is to protect the patient and the emergency responders. If you need to call 9-1-1 for an emergency, be prepared for a few new questions from our Burt County Dispatch so they can help us be prepared to respond to your emergency. Please let them know if you are experiencing any respiratory issues or have traveled in an area with known cases.”
Like everyone else, they have had to adapt how they conduct their monthly meetings and trainings. Their meetings have remained the same in that they are under the medical field and can have more than the maximum of 10. But they are taking precautions. “We will be practicing social distancing and of course, good hygiene with hand washing.”
Another change they hope will be short-lived is the reduction the amount of social/fundraising functions and travel related to training. “Sadly, this did mean we had to postpone our Fish Fry and gun raffle,” they reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.